(Washington, DC) — Iowans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are still required to wear masks on public transportation. Some members of the U-S Senate are calling on the C-D-C and T-S-A to drop that mask requirement, which extends to airports, train stations, and bus stations. U-S Senator Chuck Grassley wasn’t part of the initial group but says he agrees with their reasoning. The Iowa Republican says, “when you get 70 percent of the people having one shot and things are slowing down dramatically, I think its’ reached a point where it’s kind of ridiculous to be wearing masks.” Grassley is fully vaccinated and says he’s going to continue wearing a mask as long as they have the rule. State health officials say 64 percent of Iowans have received one dose and 45 percent are fully vaccinated.