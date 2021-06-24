Cancel
Bismarck, ND

Federal grand jury indicts Bismarck-Mandan men in fentanyl overdose death

By TRAVIS SVIHOVEC
Bismarck Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal grand jury has indicted two men on drug charges including one that alleges they sold fentanyl to a man who died of an overdose earlier this year. Bismarck police said the cellphone of the deceased man, Jayson Zingg, 31, of Bismarck, held information that showed Jake Newick, 34, of Bismarck, was the seller of the drugs. Newick had 374 grams or 3,740 individual doses of fentanyl and a digital scale in his possession when police arrested him in February, according to an affidavit. One-tenth of a gram of fentanyl sells for $50 to $60 on the street, police said.

