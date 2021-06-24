Tennessee dismissed its top QB prospect; the rebuild is going great

Much like Toys R Us, the VCR, mainstream music, and a lot of people I grew up with, Tennessee Football peaked in the 90s and it has been a slow, painful decline ever since. It is an actual fact that Kentucky has the better football program these days and the two programs are trending in complete opposite directions. Kentucky is on the rise and the streak is dead, while Tennessee recently ended a three-game losing streak to Vanderbilt and tried bribing recruits with cash in Mickey D’s bags.