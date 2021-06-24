Winston NAACP vice-president disputes press release clearing Tonya McDaniel

Last week, the Winston-Salem Forsyth County NAACP issued a press release in response to the controversy over a $47,000 grant that Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel applied for in the chapter’s name but deposited in her checking account. The press release appeared to clear McDaniel of allegations of malfeasance by stating that, while she “acknowledged her lapse in judgement,” the chapter’s executive committee “found no evidence of misappropriated funds” and was “convinced that the purpose of the Grant was delivered as intended.”