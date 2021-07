AleXa has now released her next concept photo for her upcoming album, '[Extra].'. It seems to take place in the same setting as the corresponding MV. We can see AleXa in the foreground in a parking lot. The colors are very saturated, making the bright blues of the sky and her vibrant pink hair pop. We can also see a blue car and some kind of building structure behind it with all kinds of spray-painted images on it. Overall, it is very fun and eye-catching!