For solo travellers, the news that those who have been fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine when returning from an amber-listed country is most welcome. Finally, after 16 long months, that vital pathway to exploration and human connection has been reopened, and a world of adventure beckons: voyages on the Med, walking tours in the Alps, or sightseeing expeditions to the ancient ruins of Italy and Greece. Here’s our guide to help you pick your next holiday for one.