AgroFresh Announces Global Licensing Agreement with Know Hub Chile

PHILADELPHIA, PA — AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., a global leader in produce freshness solutions, announced an exclusive global licensing agreement with Know Hub Chile to test and potentially commercialize patent-pending technology for superficial scald control in apples and pears. The agreement continues AgroFresh’s commitment to preserving produce freshness and potentially offers a new natural solution to help extend produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste.

