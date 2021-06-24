AgroFresh Announces Global Licensing Agreement with Know Hub Chile

PARIS, July 7, 2021 — At its annual ‘Atos Technology Days’ event, Atos today announced the launch of a major initiative that positions the Group as a main actor in the growing data economy and outlines its strategic vision for the coming years: “Atos Digital Hub”, a one-of-a-kind solution whose primary objective is to serve as an accelerator for the building of ecosystem platforms. Based on the observation that data is still too siloed within and across organizations and that value creation often lies in data federation, Atos’ approach is to provide trusted digital ecosystem hubs for organizations – with equity, reliability, and security at the heart.