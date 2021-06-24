Cancel
Gordon, WI

Historic fire tower overlooking upper St. Croix River now open with cabin rental

By Greg Seitz
stcroix360.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity saves tower and offers unique travel destination. Visitors to a new nonprofit rental property in Gordon, Wis. can enjoy a rustic cabin and access to a fire tower with unique views of the upper reaches of the St. Croix River. The 100-foot tower built in 1935 was used by the Department of Natural Resources for 80 years to look for wildfires. When it was decommissioned and set to be torn down in 2015, local citizens and a nonprofit rallied to purchase it and open it to the public.

