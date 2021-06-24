Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Manchin says Democratic-only infrastructure bill 'inevitable'

By Jordain Carney
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FOP5F_0aeMf3uI00

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Thursday that it was "inevitable" that Democrats would move forward with a separate, Democrat-only infrastructure package — it was just a question of what the size and scope will be.

"Reconciliation is inevitable because basically Republicans I understand on the tax they don't want to undo anything on the 2017 [bill]. For those who didn't vote for 2017, there should be some adjustments. I'm open to that," Manchin told reporters.

Manchin's remarks are a huge boon for Democrats because the party needs all 50 of its members to support reconciliation — the budget process that lets them bypass the 60-vote legislative filibuster.

Manchin has been careful to not say if he would be supportive of using the budget process to craft a larger, Democratic-only infrastructure bill as he and a group of senators tried to lock down their smaller bipartisan agreement. That got a significant boost on Thursday when Biden endorsed it, though the group still needs to sell and shore up support from their colleagues.

Manchin, on Thursday, didn't specifically endorse a specific size or scope for the Democratic-only bill but appeared to signal that the details of the bill, not whether or not it would happen, were what needed to be debated.

"There's going to be a reconciliation bill. We just don't know what size it's going to be," he added.

Democrats are moving their infrastructure proposals on a two-track system. On one track is the bipartisan proposal and on the other is the Democrat-only bill.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that he wants to vote on the bipartisan bill and the budget resolution that lays the groundwork for the multitrillion-dollar Democratic bill in July.

"Today was a big step forward in the two step strategy," Schumer told reporters. "Our plan continues to have a budget resolution and a bipartisan bill on the floor of the Senate in July. Everyone in our caucus knows you can't do one without the other."

Progressives are sending warning shots that they want concrete details on what will be in the Democrat-only bill before they agree to help pass the bipartisan package. And Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), amid progressive pressure, vowed on Thursday that her chamber will not pass the bipartisan package until it is ready to pass the Democrat-only bill.

Manchin endorsed the two-track system on Thursday.

"The only strategy we have is two tracks. I think we're going to do, hopefully ... the bipartisan agreement see if we can get that done and then move to the other one," Manchin said.

Comments / 124

The Hill

The Hill

265K+
Followers
27K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Democrats inch to the middle as Republicans flock to Trump

(CNN) — Democrats are moving to the middle in recent political tests. Republicans are marching more toward former President Donald Trump and, increasingly, trying to outdo themselves in their fealty. Kristi Noem, the South Dakota governor, is one potential Republican candidate for president and her speech at the Conservative Political...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Juan Williams: Republicans prefer Trump's fantasies over truth and facts

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the leader of House Democrats, recently named Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), formerly the third-ranking Republican in the House, to a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. It was an extraordinary step to build bipartisan trust for an investigation into the most...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Bernie bows to reality

Key negotiators expect the Senate Budget Committee to settle on a roughly $3.5 trillion reconciliation package as the starting point for a Democrat-only bill for "soft" infrastructure, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: That total is well below the $6 trillion that Sen. Bernie Sanders —...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

House Democrats advance spending bill without Hyde Amendment

House Democrats on Monday advanced a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) excluding the Hyde Amendment, a provision that bans federal funding for most abortions. Why it matters: The bill follows President Biden's proposed 2022 budget that would see the lifting of the ban. This...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Why a 2013 gun bill is key to understanding Joe Manchin III, today’s most powerful senator

Nobody was more sensitive to the political peril of gun control than Sen. Joe Manchin III, a Democrat from deep-red West Virginia and a proud gun owner. But standing on the Senate floor five months after 20 children and six adults were gunned down in Newtown, Conn., he told colleagues this was “a defining time in public service” — a moment to ignore those risks.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump getting tougher for Senate GOP to ignore

Senate Republican leaders have tried to put former President Trump in the rearview mirror, rarely mentioning his name and keeping focused instead on the Democratic agenda, but Trump’s iron grip on the party’s grassroots is making it tougher and tougher to keep ignoring him. Mainstream Republicans are getting increasingly caught...

Comments / 124

Community Policy