Any sedate image of Madeira is outdated – the hottest places to stay on the island this summer

If you note hairstyle inspiration in the world around you — the girl in front of you in the Zara-return line, or your co-worker who always looks chic in her teeny-tiny Zoom box — chances are better than not that you've spotted the hairstyle trend of the moment: the tight, center-parted bun. Some call it the "model-off-duty" look; others consider it more of a heat hack with the fringe benefits of having a style moment. Either way, we're breaking down exactly how to nail the look on every type of hair.