Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Any sedate image of Madeira is outdated – the hottest places to stay on the island this summer

By Mary Lussiana,
Telegraph
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portugese island of Madeira seems to have endured as many twists and turns, fouls and penalties as its favourite son Cristiano Ronaldo has performed in the current Euro 2020. While the top scorer added two more goals to his record in Wednesday’s match, Madeira, like the national team in that match, has had more of a draw than a win, finding itself in the strange position of being on the new green “watchlist”, having been whisked off the green list proper at the start of this month.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madeira#Fish#Portugese#Al Fresco Viewing#Ciriaco Campus#British#Caco Bread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Sports
Related
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Madeira Islands will welcome UK travellers again from 30th June 2021

Madeira, a destination that has long enjoyed an excellent relationship with the UK, is one of the select destinations to be added to the UK’s Green List, as announced, with leisure travel permitted again from 30th June 2021. This decision will be mutually beneficial to both the UK and Madeiran travel industry.
LifestyleThe Guardian

25 of the best places to stay in Greece and the Greek islands

Prices are for one night in mid-July unless stated otherwise. This new boutique-art hotel is in a listed building and Greek-American artist Philip Tsiaras has curated a selection of his paintings for each of the 19 rooms. It’s close to the ancient Kerameikos cemetery, a hammam, the marble-hewn synagogue of Beth Shalom, and the Museum of Islamic Art. The Acropolis Terrace has views over the ancient landmark. There is an indoor pool, too. The two-course breakfast menu features eggs “kayana” (with tomatoes) and Nutella pancakes.
Worldcntravellerme.com

The best Airbnbs in Spain

Dreaming of a Mediterranean break fuelled by tapas while sunbathing to the sound of crickets and splashing waves? Or wandering around a fishing village or buzzing capital city in search of hits of culture? From city adventures to kicking back beachside, we’ve rounded up the best Airbnbs in Spain to book for the ultimate getaway now or later on.
ElectronicsPopular Mechanics

The 9 Best Misting Fans for Summer’s Hottest Days

Rather than simply blowing around warm air, misting fans add moisture for extra cooling, and they're particularly effective in arid climates. Options are as varied as any regular fan you might buy, including corded, battery-operated, and rechargeable fans, and styles such as pedestal, wall-mounted, and ground fans. There are even mini handheld misting fans that are great for the beach, and models with clamps to attach to a desk or exercise equipment. Whether you're looking something affordable that'll get the job done or want a high-end misting fan for your patio, read on for our top recommendations.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vice

The Best Beach Towels for Being the Hottest Chalupa at the Pool This Summer

Towels are to the beach what bedding is to your bedroom. Sure, you can ultimately rest your sweet cheeks on whatever you get your hands on and call it a day. But wouldn’t you rather a towel with some personality? A quality weave? A quick-drying, microfiber material that can hold nine times the lake water of that terry cloth Costco towel you’ve had since 10th grade? Put it out of its misery, man.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Five Places to Stay Cool in Bozeman This Summer

It has been a scorcher so far this year in Montana. Many places throughout the state are suffering from a lack of precipitation and moisture and many areas are dealing with moderate to severe drought. With temperatures consistently above 90 degrees, many rivers and bodies of water in the Bozeman...
WorldTelegraph

UK’s rarest cars: Fiat Panda Italia 90 for football fans

Thirty-one years ago, Fiat GB unveiled a very exclusive limited-edition version of the original Panda. The body was decorated with the “ciao” mascot of the 1990 World Cup competition being held in Italy, along with pinstripes in the colour of the Italian flag. Meanwhile, the grille sported a shield motif and, best of all, the hubcaps were football-shaped. This was a car that embodied the spirit of 1990 – when expectations ran high that the England football team might finally reach a final for the first time since 1966 – as much as sub-par comedians indulging in Paul Gascoigne impersonations.
Hair CareRefinery29

5 Takes On Summer’s Hottest Hairstyle

If you note hairstyle inspiration in the world around you — the girl in front of you in the Zara-return line, or your co-worker who always looks chic in her teeny-tiny Zoom box — chances are better than not that you've spotted the hairstyle trend of the moment: the tight, center-parted bun. Some call it the "model-off-duty" look; others consider it more of a heat hack with the fringe benefits of having a style moment. Either way, we're breaking down exactly how to nail the look on every type of hair.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

School tells its pupils they will be given detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30AM with NO EXCEPTIONS - despite thousands of others being told they can start late

A school has incurred the wrath of parents after it threatened to give its pupils detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30am despite thousands of other children across the country being told they can start late after England's Euro 2020 final. Students at North Durham Academy...
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Here’s why Subway restaurants are closing on July 12, and what time it closes

If you’re wondering why Subway is closed today and the reason is pretty tasty: Free Subway July 13. If you drove by your local Subway today hoping to get in on some footlong action ahead of the Home Run Derby, you were probably met with a disappointing stomach gurgle. Nothing is worse than setting your mind on something — or coming to peace with the fact that Subway is your dinner option — only to have the rug ripped out from under you.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Bodybuilder furious after being banned from American Airlines flight over shorts being too short

A Turkish bodybuilder and social media influencer was stopped from boarding an American Airlines flight for allegedly wearing “too short” denim shorts that would “disturb families” on the plane.Deniz Saypinar was stopped from boarding a flight from Texas to Miami on 8 July for her denim shorts — that were considered “too short” — and a small brown tank top. Soon after she was stopped, she took to her Instagram account to vent about the incident. Ms Saypinar said: “You will never believe what happened to me at Texas Airport.”Tearfully she narrated the incident to her one million followers....
SciencePosted by
Upworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry!. Most historians have credited the Greeks with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy