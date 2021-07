Former NFL head coach and analyst Eric Mangini thinks it’s too late for Tim Tebow to make the transition to tight end. Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow have a close relationship, so when the former became the head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was fair to wonder if he would bring his pupil aboard. Would the Florida product be an assistant coach or the team chaplain? In the end, the Jags sign Tebow with the expectation he can make the switch to tight end. Former NFL head coach Eric Mangini recently weighed in on the former quarterback’s chances of successfully pulling the transition.