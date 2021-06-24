Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

$10,000 treasure hunt commences in Salt Lake City

By Hannah Sparks
New York Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreasure hunters are flocking to the Utah wilderness in search of a buried chest filled with $10,000. Explorer enthusiasts John Maxim and David Cline have unleashed a wave of treasure hunter tourism on the greater Salt Lake City area after promising their followers online that a treasure of $10,000 cash and “some other cool stuff” is buried somewhere in the forest just outside of town. The pair shared a poem on social media as a clue of where to find it, promising more hints as the race continues.

