Delray Beach preparing for Fourth of July events

Fourth of July events will start this weekend in Delray Beach. Last year, the city canceled all events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ecstatic it is happening," said Jamie Hess, who owns a store a block away from the beach.

Next weekend will be the first holiday event they've been open

"We count on those events," Hess said. "Fourth of July last year was heartbreaking."

Around the corner at Cafe Luna Rosa, Bonnie Beer said they feel better about people coming out this year

"It should be busy all day and hopefully all night," Beer said.

The Fourth of July events will be different this year. The city said they are not quite ready for the 80,000 people who usually come to the block party near the beach

"Doing it little bit of smaller scale and still the some fun," said Nan Krushinski.

Krushinski said they have a two days of events, with a new “Uncle Sam Jam” at Pompey Park on July 3, and then the annual sandcastle competition on July 4 at the beach.

This weekend the city is handing out 600 “party packs” at several locations to get the festivities started.

Kurshinski said fireworks will happen, but the two locations won't be released to help prevent large crowds from gathering

"From having no fireworks in 2020 to have some that will make people feel safe," Kurshinski said.

Hess said they plan to prepare for a busy day at the beach regardless of a smaller event

"It will be a normal Fourth of July for Delray Beach," Hess said.

For a full list of events throughout the city, click here.