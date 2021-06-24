Cancel
Let’s Get Realistic About Lamar Jackson

By Darin McCann
russellstreetreport.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Street Report Street Talk Let’s Get Realistic About Lamar Jackson. Depending on who’s talking (or Tweeting) at any given time, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is either a running back who benefits solely from his unworldly legs and the scheme around him, or a built-in-the-lab super freak who is destined to shatter every passing and running record in the book — eventually forcing the United States government to formally change the name of “Sunday” to “Lamarday.”

