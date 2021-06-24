Cancel
Nearly 100 people remain missing in FL building collapse

By Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0vyP_0aeMdwrE00

Authorities say nearly 100 people are still unaccounted for after part of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed in a town outside Miami.

The collapse in the community of Surfside killed at least one person and trapped others in rubble and twisted metal.

Rescuers pulled dozens of survivors from the tower Thursday morning and continued to look for more.

Officials did not know how many people were in the tower when it fell around 1:30 a.m. The mayor says two people were brought to the hospital and one died.

It's not clear what caused the structure to fail.

