Special Weather Statement issued for Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL SAGUACHE COUNTY UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 129 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles south of North Pass, or 39 miles southwest of Decker Burn Scar, moving northeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Saguache County.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0