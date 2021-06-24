Cancel
Cass County, IL

Flash Flood Watch issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Coles, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Do no enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Coles; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 AM SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Illinois...east central Illinois and west central Illinois, including the following counties, in central Illinois, Christian, De Witt, Logan, Macon, Marshall, Mason, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Piatt, Sangamon, Shelby, Stark, Tazewell and Woodford. In east central Illinois, Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Vermilion. In west central Illinois, Cass, Fulton, Knox, Morgan, Schuyler and Scott. * Through Saturday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected across most of central Illinois today and tonight as a boundary remains near central IL. Between 2 and 4 inches of additional rainfall is expected by dawn Saturday with locally higher amounts from I-72 north. Where the ground becomes saturated, flash flooding will become more likely, especially in low-lying and flood prone area. * Excessive runoff will cause small rivers, creeks and streams to rise out of their banks quickly. Rises along major rivers are also likely.

