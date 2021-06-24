Cancel
Oscars to honor Elaine May, Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson

WRAL News
WRAL News
 19 days ago
NEW YORK — The Academy Awards will present Elaine May, Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullmann with honorary Oscars and Danny Glover with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 12th Governors Awards in January. The film academy announced the honorary awards Thursday. Once a regular feature of the Academy...

