I honestly don’t know where to start about this incredible place, but I will try to treat you to a good story. There’s a reason why they call the state of Montana, Big Sky Country and The Treasure State, and it is simply because it is said to be The Last Best Place. Now, I was willing to dispute this unofficial nickname because I have traveled quite a bit over the years and almost every place that I have visited has left a beautiful memory in my soul, so I really wondered if Montana could really be the last best place?