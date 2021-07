Lost in the shuffle of Dak Prescott's season-ending injury last year was how well the quarterback was playing. In Prescott's four full games, he averaged 422.5 passing yards, which projected to nearly 7,000 yards over a 16-game season. He could have been last year's MVP, but instead will enter the 2021 Fantasy football rankings with questions regarding his ability to recapture that form. Prescott did throw at the Cowboys' OTAs and is on track to be ready for Week 1, but how should you approach him during your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep?