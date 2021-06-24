Biden campaign workers and ex-state lawmaker sue 'Trump Train' members involved in dangerous Texas highway incident
A White House staffer and former Texas state representative are among those suing several participants of a "Trump Train" that allegedly harassed a Biden campaign bus last October in Texas, claiming in a lawsuit filed Thursday that the Trump supporters engaged in coordinated, illegal political intimidation in violation of the Ku Klux Klan Act.rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
