Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Biden campaign workers and ex-state lawmaker sue 'Trump Train' members involved in dangerous Texas highway incident

News Channel Nebraska
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA White House staffer and former Texas state representative are among those suing several participants of a "Trump Train" that allegedly harassed a Biden campaign bus last October in Texas, claiming in a lawsuit filed Thursday that the Trump supporters engaged in coordinated, illegal political intimidation in violation of the Ku Klux Klan Act.

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Hays, TX
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Donald Trump Jr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Homeland Security#Cnn#The Ku Klux Klan Act#Cnn#Gins Davis#Democratic#Capitol#Fbi#Protect Democracy#Fede
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Facebook
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Democrats are stuck with Kamala Harris, like it or not

For vice president, Kamala Harris checked all the boxes. But just because she made perfect political sense as President Biden ’s running mate did not mean her elevation would work out for the Democrats. So far, the reviews are not good. But, barring a political Chernobyl, the Democratic Party is stuck with her as its nominee in 2024 or 2028.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Don Trump Jr. says he'll be 'very involved' in 2022 midterm campaigns

Donald Trump Jr. said he will be "everywhere" in the Republican Party's fight to regain control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections. The eldest son of former President Donald Trump also told Fox News ahead of his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, that he plans to be "very involved," touting his "big platform" as one that will be effective in pushing against the "mainstream narrative."
Presidential ElectionFox News

Trump, at US-Mexico border, slams Biden for ‘open, really dangerous’ border

Former President Trump returned to the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday, taking direct aim at President Biden for the surge this year in migrants crossing the barrier. "There has never been a border so secure as the southern border that we had, and now it’s opened up," the former president emphasized as he sat down for a briefing from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and Lone Star State law enforcement and border officials.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Republican Party’s top lawyer called election fraud arguments by Trump’s lawyers a ‘joke’ that could mislead millions

The Republican Party’s top lawyer warned in November against continuing to push false claims that the presidential election was stolen, calling efforts by some of the former president’s lawyers a “joke” that could mislead millions of people, according to an email obtained by The Washington Post. Justin Riemer, the Republican...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

House Democrats advance spending bill without Hyde Amendment

House Democrats on Monday advanced a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) excluding the Hyde Amendment, a provision that bans federal funding for most abortions. Why it matters: The bill follows President Biden's proposed 2022 budget that would see the lifting of the ban. This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy