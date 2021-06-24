2021 Bridge Walk provides three options to participate the event
ST IGNACE MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Mackinac Bridge Authority has released information on this year’s Bridge Walk. Participants will have three ways to walk the Mackinac Bridge- starting at either Mackinaw City or St. Ignace, and walking to the halfway point and then returning; starting at one end and walking the entire length of the Bridge; and starting at one end and walking the length of the Bridge, then turning around and walking back to their starting point.941theduke.com
