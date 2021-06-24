Cancel
Austin’s tallest office tower opens door to new owner for $580 million

By John Egan
In a $580 million deal, a Southern California company is buying Austin’s tallest office tower. Newport Beach, California-based Kilroy Realty Corp. said June 16 that it’s scooping up the 36-story Indeed Tower, which was completed last month, for about $800 per square foot. The 730,000-square-foot high-rise sits at West Sixth and Colorado streets on land leased from the University of Texas System. A 35,000-square-foot former post office on the site is available for office or retail space.

