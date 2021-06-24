Cancel
It's Impossible Not to Listen to This Family's A Cappella Covers on Repeat

By Yerin Kim
PopSugar
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's something about a family band that just hits different — it's almost like you can feel their bond through the music. Four Washington, a sibling singing group from Jackson, MS, that boasts over 500,000 followers on TikTok and almost 150,000 on Instagram, embodies exactly that. Siblings Cameron, Carmen, Reginald Jr., and Arrianna have pretty much been living on my TikTok For You page for the past few months, performing beautiful a cappella covers of popular songs so perfectly in sync.

