It's Impossible Not to Listen to This Family's A Cappella Covers on Repeat

When Oakland’s 1100 Himself raps, it’s like a story he told over voicemail was thrown over a beat. His clear and easy to follow narratives are part of why his three part rap action thriller with Mitchell is so good. Though his latest, the Mitchell-produced “iKarly,” is slightly different. Every bar feels like the start of its own tale, but he doesn’t complete the narrative he starts; it’s as if he pieced together all the future opening lines he had written in his notes app. There’s one where he and Mitchell show up at a house party and try to run shit for no other reason than they love conflict. Another one features a heated argument with his girlfriend. There’s even one where he looks back at his first case in middle school. They will all probably be their own stories—complete with multiple settings, complex characters, and twist endings—eventually.