Virus Expert Just Broadcast This Big Warning

We are in danger of becoming "two Americas," warns Dr. Anthony Fauci—one who is vaccinated and safer from COVID-19, and another where unvaccinated people fall prey to the virus. Proof: There is a 300% increase of hospitalizations in Arkansas, and the governor there, Asa Hutchinson—a Republican if you're keeping score—has urged his fellow citizens to get vaccinated. Alas, only 34.3% of its residents are fully vaccinated. "We are now going in the wrong direction yet again with Covid-19 infections here in the state of Arkansas," said Dr. Cam Patterson, chancellor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, during the state's weekly briefing Tuesday. Read on to see how this impacts you even if you don't live there, as the variant is spreading—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.