Sonoma, CA

Go.Do.Now. in Sonoma

By KATE WILLIAMS
Sonoma Index Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune is lavender month in Sonoma County, and fragrant fields are abloom everywhere. Try Sonoma Lavender Barn in Kenwood for pretty, fragrant things like neck pillows and sprays, and Petaluma’s Lavender Bee Farm for bouquets and honey. But Manzanita Creek Winery’s terraced gardens in Bennett Valley will really blow your hair back, with lavender stepping down the hillside in majestic purple swales. You’ll be forgiven if it fools you into thinking you’re in Provence, where—just as it does here—a summer afternoon goes best with a nice bottle of wine.

www.sonomanews.com

