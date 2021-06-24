Cancel
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco to require vaccinations for all city employees

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco city workers will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus when a vaccine receives full federal approval. The policy covering 35,000 municipal workers may be the first by any city or county in the U.S. Employees who refuse to get vaccinated and don’t get an exemption could be fired, according to the policy posted to the city government’s website Wednesday.

Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest on voting rights in the US

Schumer says he plans to meet with Texas Democrats today to "plot strategy" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday spoke at length about the importance of protecting voting rights as Texas Democrats are at the US Capitol today after leaving the state on Monday in an effort to block GOP from passing restrictive new voting laws.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production as new problem discovered

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut its 787 production rate as it works through a new structural defect in its troubled twin-aisle airliner program in another obstacle to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic's impact. The company now forecasts delivering fewer than half...

