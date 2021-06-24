Eastwood Mall honors state champions July 1
The state champion Warren JFK baseball teams is being honored next Thursday by the Eastwood Mall. The event will take place at 11 AM in the mall’s center court. Among the dignitaries on hand to congratulate the team will be Warren Mayor Doug Franklin and Bishop David Bonnar of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown. As part of the celebration, the Cafaro Foundation will present the school with a donation. The public is invited to attend.www.wfmj.com
