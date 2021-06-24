Thursday Afternoon News, June 24th

(Le Mars) — A competency hearing has been set for a Merrill man charged with First Degree murder and Domestic assault. 83-year old Thomas Knapp of Merrill is charged in the shooting death of his stepson, Kevin Juzek, and assault of Knapp’s wife at their rural Merrill home in May of 2020. Knapp’s defense attorney maintains he is not competent to stand trial. Knapp is also hard of hearing. Court records state that Knapp allegedly shot Juzek in the abdomen and chest with a 20-gauge shotgun, and struck his wife in the head, and broke bones in her hand, during the same disturbance. The competency hearing is scheduled for August 10th in Plymouth County District Court. Meanwhile, Knapp is scheduled to stand trial on August 24th.