Iowa State

Iowa's Johnson County keeps its name but changes which Johnson it's named for

By RYAN J. FOLEY Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 18 days ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa's most liberal county is no longer named for a slave-owning U.S. vice president and instead will honor a trailblazing local Black academic. The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to cut ties with its two-century namesake, former Vice President Richard Mentor Johnson, a lifelong slave owner from Kentucky who took credit for killing a Shawnee chief during an 1805 battle.

