Trailer For Bruce Willis and Jamie King's Crime Thriller OUT OF DEATH
Vertical Entertainment has released a trailer for yet another low-budget Bruce Willis action thriller titled Out of Death. Willis is making more and more soulless and unoriginal movies like this these days and it makes me sad. They’re all the same! If he’s going to make these kinds of low-budget movies, he needs to go into the direction that Nicolas Cage is going, and start making insane and unique crazy-ass movies.geektyrant.com
Comments / 1