Trailer For Bruce Willis and Jamie King's Crime Thriller OUT OF DEATH

The first full trailer has been released for the film Joe Bell, based on the true story of Joe and Jadin Bell. Jadin, played by Reid Miller, was a 15-year old Oregon native who died by suicide in 2013 after being bullied for being gay. His father Joe (Mark Wahlberg) decided to turn his mourning into something productive, and set out to walk from Oregon to New York City, where Jadin had hoped to end up one day. On the way, he spoke out about bullying to anyone who would listen, stopping in schools, churches, and bars, and sleeping under the stars and in the homes of strangers and friends who he met on his journey.