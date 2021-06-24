Jerry Hairston on MLB substance checks: 'Like going through TSA screening'
Former major leaguer Jerry Hairston Jr. joined the Reiter Than You show on Thursday to discuss MLB’s flawed crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances.www.audacy.com
Former major leaguer Jerry Hairston Jr. joined the Reiter Than You show on Thursday to discuss MLB’s flawed crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances.www.audacy.com
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.https://www.audacy.com/
Comments / 0