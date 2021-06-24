Cancel
Jerry Hairston on MLB substance checks: 'Like going through TSA screening'

By Tom Hanslin
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 18 days ago

Former major leaguer Jerry Hairston Jr. joined the Reiter Than You show on Thursday to discuss MLB’s flawed crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances.

MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Would Be Cautious With Asking For Substances Check

Despite the midseason rule change that tries to prevent pitchers from using foreign substances by encouraging umpires to check pitchers in-between innings, MLB is still letting managers ask umpires to check pitchers for sticky substances during an inning. When Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked if the rules...
MLBRealGM

MLB Batting Average Jumps Amid Crackdown On Foreign Substances

The Major League batting average jumped to .246 in June amid a crackdown on foreign substances utilized by pitchers, raising the season average to .239. The season average is the lowest through June since it was .233 in 1968, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Hitters batted .232 in April...
MLBNBC Washington

Trea Turner Was ‘Giggling All Game' During Max Scherzer Substance Checks

Turner thought Scherzer substance checks were hilarious originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Max Scherzer was not the least bit pleased as umpires checked him mid-inning for foreign substances in a game in Philadelphia last week. However, at least one of his teammates took the incident a bit more light-heartedly—shortstop Trea Turner.
MLBPosted by
InsideHook

Is MLB’s Crackdown on Sticky Substances Actually Working?

Not exactly a big-name star on his way to a Cy Young award, Seattle Mariner reliever Hector Santiago was ejected from Sunday’s game and had his glove confiscated after umpires found something suspicious when they checked him for a foreign substance in the fifth inning. The first pitcher to be...
MLBGolf Digest

Hallelujah, the MLB announced there will be no sticky-substance checks at the All-Star Game, a game which literally does not matter

Believe it or not, the MLB’s All-Star weekend is less than two weeks away. Maybe you’ve been busy getting back to life, or maybe you’ve been distracted by baseball’s Controversy Du Jour, which just so happens to be Sticky Substances™. In mid-June, the MLB officially began in-game checks on pitchers for long-accepted substances used to help apply spin to the baseball and avoid career-altering injury in doing so. The midseason 180 has generated plenty of backlash from pitchers and fans alike, and has led to countless surprisingly creepy interruptions to your regularly scheduled baseball programming.
MLBkisswtlz.com

MLB pitcher suspended for 10 games over foreign substance rules

Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago has received a 10-game suspension for allegedly violating Major League Baseball’s foreign substance rules, the league announced Tuesday. Santiago is the first to be disciplined under new league protocols, which are designed to step up enforcement of rules meant to prevent pitchers from applying substances to the ball to improve their throws.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Trevor Bauer explains science around ‘sticky’ substances in MLB

For someone who has vehemently denied doctoring the baseball with “sticky stuff,” Trevor Bauer sure does have a good understanding of how foreign substances work. Partaking in a mid-game interview during ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball,” the Dodgers pitcher offered a comprehensive breakdown of the advantages provided by sticky substances. “It...
MLBknbr.com

How are Giants faring since MLB crackdown on sticky substances? Pretty well

Curt Casali suggested MLB’s crackdown on foreign substances would be beneficial for the Giants, and as June winds down, the catcher is looking prophetic. Every team’s spin rate is down as pitchers adjust to life without substances that ranged from sunscreen to Spider Tack. Since June 3, when word leaked out of an owners’ meeting that penalties were coming for pitchers found using a non-rosin substance for grip, the Giants’ is, too. Their average spin rate on breaking pitches has dipped from 2,355 Revolutions Per Minute before June 3 to 2,260 RPM in the 23 games since. Before the meeting, opponents posted a .623 OPS against Giants breaking pitches, which is surprisingly sliced down to .557 in the games that have followed.
MLBNBC Sports

Cora gives candid answer on checking pitchers for foreign substances

Say what you will about Alex Cora, but you can't call him a hypocrite. Since serving a year-long suspension for his role in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, the Boston Red Sox manager has held himself accountable. On Wednesday, he made it clear that will continue to be the case.
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Joey Gallo has been unstoppable since MLB foreign substance crackdown

Here at Audacy Sports, we've written not once, not twice, but three times about just how hot Kyle Schwarber has been of late, and for good reason. After all, he has been hitting home runs at a rate that was only matched by two players in baseball history, and both of them — Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa — were doing so under circumstances that didn't seem all too innocent.
MLBThe Good Phight

Brandon Kintzler speaks on MLB’s sticky substance ban

There haven't been many changes for the Philadelphia Phillies in the last three weeks they've been without Brandon Kintzler, who has been on the injured list. Their bullpen remains shaky and hard to rely on, as they are still under .500, with they still have a handful of games out of a playoff spot.
MLBwfft.com

Espinoza tossed after foreign substance check, TinCaps fall to Loons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Anderson Espinoza was thrown out of the TinCaps 6-3, 10-inning loss to the Great Lakes Loons, after a foreign substance check following the first inning. Espinoza threw 41 pitches and struck out three in his lone inning of work. The TinCaps dropped their second straight...
MLBESPN

Acuña out for year, Machado in; Realmuto an All-Star starter

DENVER --  Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr., elected to start Tuesday's All-Star Game as the NL's top vote-getter among outfielders, tore the ACL in his right knee Saturday during Atlantas 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins and will miss the rest of the season. Acuña landed awkwardly on his right...

