In May, my friend and I were taking a walk when she started excitedly telling me about Pixar’s newest film, “Luca,” which would be released in a few months. As she told me more about the trailers she’d seen, I was intrigued. Sea monsters that can become human when dry but change back to sea monsters when they get wet? Beautiful animated shots of the Italian Riviera? Young friendship with mild gay undertones? When the release date came, I was perfectly happy to pull open my laptop and enjoy a tight 95 minutes of friendship and fun. Luckily, Pixar’s 24th feature-length film was just as wonderful, if perhaps a bit different, than I’d expected.