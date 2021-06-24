Cancel
Dover, OH

Reeves Museum to host event for kids on Friday, Saturday

Cover picture for the articleDOVER — The Reeves Museum will again host “Jeeves’ Jammie Jam Sleepover.”. Children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal or doll for a sleepover in the Reeves Museum with Jeeves, the museum’s mascot. Kids can come in their PJ’s to hear a bedtime story then tuck their friend in for a good night’s rest before leaving them for the night. The next morning the kids come back to pick up their friend, enjoy some juice and donuts, and hear all about their buddy’s adventures.

