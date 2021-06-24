Cancel
Let's Talk About LOKI Episode 3 - "Lamentis"

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChaos continues to follow Loki in the third episode of the Disney+ series as he teams up with his female variant in an effort to service another looming apocalypse. On their journey, they learn a few new things about each other. In the last episode, the female Loki went ahead...

Related
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki: Tomorrow's Episode Is Where Things Go Crazy

The next episode of Loki might just be the one where things get really crazy, if they haven't gone into the cosmic time-traveling wilderness enough for you! The series saw a massive cliffhanger to wrap its second episode when Sylvie sent reset charges into various locations and times, spawning new timelines and putting the TVA on high alert of a possible multiverse explosion. Episode 3 changed course and saw Sylvie and Loki trapped on Lamentis-1 in the midst of its apocalypse. According to Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino, these next episodes (starting with tomorrow's Episode 4) are going to really blow things wide open.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel: theory on how Loki and Sylvie were able to escape from Lamentis-1 in the fourth episode [SPOILER]

The fourth chapter of Loki, Marvel’s exclusive series for Disney Plus, revealed how the God of Mischief and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) escaped the destruction of Lamentis-1. Let us remember that the AVT could not find them, because the variants are “invisible” when they alter the time before an imminent apocalypse, where everyone dies and it does not matter what you do in that timeline.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Loki – Episode 4 Review

Martin Carr reviews the fourth episode of Marvel’s Loki…. Purgatory for some involves sharp slaps, nut sack attacks and pure subjugation. For our strung out narcissist, it proves to be one in a long line of humiliations due for delivery in episode four. Bouncing from a dying planet and back into the deceptive custody of TVA number crunchers, Loki one and two continue raising hell. With more screen time for Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna and Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15, things also feel more grounded.
ComicsGeekTyrant

Let's Talk About POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED: EDGE OF DARKNESS #1

Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness is now available and it is very interesting. The comic is written by Frank Gogol with art by Simone Ragazzoni, colors by Igor Monti, and letters by Ed Dukeshire. It ties directly into the events of the main comics and shows us some history that Power Rangers fans have never known. Plus, it sort of reveals the identity of the Phantom Ranger. BOOM! Studios provided me with a digital copy to read and you can get yourself a copy of the comic from your local comic shop, comiXology (affiliate link), or wherever you like to purchase comics.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Loki’s penultimate episode is a madcap thrill ride

What enchanted me about Loki’s premiere was the sense that anything could happen in the brand new world the show was carving out. It’s a feeling of wonder that slowly faded as the series settled into a curiously claustrophobic storytelling mode. But it returns this week in glorious form, as Loki meets his match several times over at the end of the universe. While I still have some big picture concerns about where this season has chosen to put its focus, “Journey Into Mystery” is a blast to watch. It delivers a darkly madcap sense of fun worthy of its mischievous protagonist. And it ends with an appreciably big-scale action sequence and a compelling cliffhanger to take us into next week’s finale.
TV SeriesIGN

Loki Episode 5 Theories and Questions: Are Loki and Sylvie About to Accidentally Release Kang?

Warning: Full spoilers follow for Loki: Episode 5. With only one more episode of Marvel's Loki left, the need for answers has reached a critical point!. Good thing there's Slackin' Off, the feature where we share our own harebrained theories and guesses about what's going to happen next, straight from IGN's own Loki Slack channel. Just causal questions and speculation about the next big plot twists on this super-duper Doctor Who-style series.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Loki boss reveals Marvel was "concerned" about major episode 4 twist

Loki episode 4 spoilers follow. Loki's latest episode, 'The Nexus Event' was definitely an event, confirming a romance between Loki and his variant Sylvie, while also revealing that the Time Keepers were bogus – something that Mobius didn't know about, but Judge Renslayer did. Although there are only two episodes...
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Loki episode 6 spoilers tease the finale’s final battle

The fifth episode ended just as things were about to get interesting, but fans won’t have to wait long to know what’s next. Sure, waiting a week for the finale is fine, but how about some early Loki episode 6 spoilers and screenshots to tease what’s next. This is the GameRevolution Loki episode 6 spoilers round-up of what is beyond The Void, including the myserious house.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deseret News

We need to talk about the Infinity Stone theory for ‘Loki’

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for “Loki” Episode 5 — “Journey into Mystery.”. There’s a new theory about the show “Loki” that might offer a hint at the series’ endgame. What is the ‘Loki’ Infinity Stone theory?. TikTok user @she_loves_Marvel first released this theory, which suggests there’s a connection...
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Top 10 Things You Might Have Missed in LOKI Episode 5

While we wait for the sixth and final episode of Marvel’s Loki to drop on Disney+ next week, here’s a video from Mojo that points out ten things in the last episode that you might have missed. Episode 5 was loaded with Easter eggs and comic book references, as was...
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki: Tom Hiddleston Reacts to Episode 5's New Lokis

Tom Hiddleston came face-to-face with a bunch of different Loki Variants this week. Fans got a front-row seat for the traveling adventures of Classic Loki, Kid Loki, Boastful Loki, Alligator Loki, Sylvie, and President Loki. There was a lot going on and the series star spoke with Marvel.com about his reaction to all of this action. It was hard not to crack a smile when Hiddleston had to see what his brand of chaos looked like from the outside looking in. Truly hysterical stuff and the Marvel actor noted the inherent absurdity in his comments. Fans clearly loved all of the action sitting at home. (Each one of his Variants also presented some amazing Easter Eggs for fans that can’t get enough of the comics versions of the character. You can check out what Hiddleston had to say about “Journey Into Mystery” down below:

