Let's Talk About LOKI Episode 3 - "Lamentis"

Tom Hiddleston came face-to-face with a bunch of different Loki Variants this week. Fans got a front-row seat for the traveling adventures of Classic Loki, Kid Loki, Boastful Loki, Alligator Loki, Sylvie, and President Loki. There was a lot going on and the series star spoke with Marvel.com about his reaction to all of this action. It was hard not to crack a smile when Hiddleston had to see what his brand of chaos looked like from the outside looking in. Truly hysterical stuff and the Marvel actor noted the inherent absurdity in his comments. Fans clearly loved all of the action sitting at home. (Each one of his Variants also presented some amazing Easter Eggs for fans that can’t get enough of the comics versions of the character. You can check out what Hiddleston had to say about “Journey Into Mystery” down below: