My Hero Academia's current manga arc is an awesome ode to the classic Batman story "Knightfall." If you haven't been keeping up with My Hero Academia's manga (and why not?) here's what's been going on (Spoilers!): Izuku Midoriya has unlocked the full power and quirk abilities of One For All, but his nemesis All For One has countered by staging a massive prison break, which has unleashed the worst of the worst villains back into society. Deku has decided to strike out on his own in order to finally take down All For One before any more of his classmates or fellow heroes get maimed or killed in the hero/villain war.