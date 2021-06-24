Haida-language children's book released as part of series

A powerful new non-fiction graphic anthology tells the stories of Latin American migrant farmworkers working in Vermont, drawn by New England-based cartoonists. “The Most Costly Journey” (Vermont Folklife Center), introduced by Julia Alvarez, includes 19 stories about the harrowing journeys people make to arrive in Vermont, and what it is to survive once they’ve gotten there. There are moments of striking candor: “When I’m far from my family I have a bit of an alcohol problem,” Carlos admits. And many stories of perilous desert crossings led by a coyote to reach the U.S. border. José tells of a woman in the group heading towards the border getting bitten by a rattlesnake and being left behind in the desert. A migrant from Hildalgo turns to drawing and painting for solace; others emphasize that they’re doing everything they can for their families. They’ve left behind corruption, extortion, violence, and poverty, and they grapple with a mix of gratitude for the money they’re able to make on farms and making food, and the challenges of working seven days a week, being far from people they love, learning a new language, and getting used to a wholly new environment. The anthology as a whole speaks to the connective, corrective, and healing power of telling stories, and listening to them.