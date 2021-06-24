Cancel
Haida-language children's book released as part of series

By MICHAEL S. LOCKETT
SFGate
 18 days ago

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Sealaska Heritage Institute has released the first children’s book in the Haida language Xaad Kíl through its Baby Raven Reads program. “Nang Jáadaa Sgáana ’Láanaa aa Isdáayaan,” or “The Woman Carried Away by Killer Whales,” is a story carried down through generations orally and published through the work of team of artists and linguists.

