Four Vegan-Friendly St. Louis Restaurants Even Carnivores Will Love

With a growing culinary scene and several James Beard Award recipients located in or near the city, St. Louis is considered by many to be a foodie paradise. In addition to award-winning chefs, St. Louis also boasts unique foods and brews that can't be found anywhere else in the country - St. Louis style pizza, gooey butter cake, and toasted ravioli are perfect examples.

Carnivores will delight in St. Louis specials like St. Louis style ribs and pork steak. However, the vegan and vegetarian scene in the city is just as unique and vibrant as the meat-eating industry. In fact, these underrated vegan food options will wow even the most stringent carnivore.

Make sure that you follow all COVID-19 procedures set by the restaurants in question (they are briefly listed here, however, make sure to call ahead to double-check). Additionally, please remember that many restaurants are struggling right now. Be kind to your wait staff, and enjoy!

St. Louis: Home of Great Food Brittney Butler/Unsplash

All of SweetArt's food is vegetarian-friendly, with plenty of vegan and gluten-free dining options. Located on 39th street in the Shaw Neighborhood, this unassuming little cafe is perfect for getting a bit of work done and enjoying amazing vegan treats.

Recently featured on the Netflix series, "Fresh, Fried and Crispy", SweetArt is now open for business and accepting pick-up orders. Make sure you indulge in the Fauxstess Cupcake while you're there. These popular confections sell out fast, and are made to taste like (and resemble) your favorite hostess cupcake - except completely vegan and locally made.

A whiskey distillery serving entirely vegan and vegetarian fare? Yes, not only does it exist but this classy 1930's - themed lounge serves up food to die for with effortlessly cool vibes. Located on Locust in Midtown, the Small Batch building actually used to be a Model-T Showroom. Now, the Small Batch staff has transformed the space into a relaxing cocktail lounge with the perfect date ambiance.

The Small Batch menu is seasonal and rotating. This means that your favorite food might not last long, but the menu is always built to impress and wow the tastebuds. Currently, the menu features a mix of Asian and Cajun-inspired vegetarian fare. To complete the meal, go for dessert or a classic whiskey cocktail

Located in Benton Park, Utah Station is newer to the St. Louis food scene. However, their food speaks for itself. Although Utah Station has a small selection of non-vegan options geared towards meat-eaters, it is their vegan fare that shines.

Designed to provide vegetarians and vegans with imitations of their favorite fast-food staples, Utah Station carries items like St. Louis Style vegan pizza, a vegan imitation Big Mac (called the Big Mak), and even a vegan KFC chicken-sandwich dupe. There are even "chicken" nuggets, made from scratch in the kitchen by the chefs and miles tastier than any pre-packaged offerings in the grocery store.

A St. Louis staple, Lona's Little Eats began as a food stall in the Soulard Farmers Market. Lona began selling her famous potstickers, of which the vegan mushroom variety still wows, and eventually moved to a location in Fox Park. The owners, Lona and Pierce, met in Southern China in Lona's home province, fell in love, and the rest is culinary history.

Today, vegans and carnivores alike can get an authentic taste of the Yunnan Provence, complete with one of a kind teas collected by Lona's friends and relatives in China. The vegan Spicy Tofu Wrap is sure to delight the of taste buds of anyone lucky enough to try it, and the vegan spicy egglplant is out of this world.

