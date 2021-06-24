Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India’s Covid variant makes up a fifth of US cases as new ‘Delta Plus’ mutation emerges

By Justin Vallejo
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdKGB_0aeMZMRk00

India is warning of a new "Delta plus" mutation emerging from the Ganges River variant that the Centres for Disease Control says is seen in more than 20 per cent of all new cases in the United States.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during the White House Covid-19 briefing that the delta variant doubled in the past week to account for more than a fifth of new cases. It was just 3 per cent several weeks ago.

"This is concerning but expected, knowing what we do about how efficiently this variant spreads, and by what we saw in the United Kingdom with this variant," she said.

"We know our vaccines work against this variant, however, this variant represents a set of mutations that could lead to future mutations that evade our vaccine."

Her comments came as virologists began warning of the new mutation of a mutation to emerge from the subcontinent.

The so-called Delta Plus, or Ay.01 mutation, contains characteristics of the original Delta variant (B.1.617.2) and also of the mutation known as K417N, which was discovered in the Beta variant from South Africa.

“It’s well-established that the Beta variant of concern evades vaccines much better than the Alpha variant or even the Delta variant,” Indian professor Shahid Jameel told India Today.

“We hardly have cases to establish the Delta Plus variant as a variant of concern in the Indian population. In India, 20 cases out of 25,000 sequences are nothing. More sequencing is needed to determine,” he added.

Delta Plus was first detected in India on 5 April but the mutation was not formally acknowledged until being publicly reported as K417N in a Public Health England bulletin on 11 June, when it identified 63 cases in Canada, Germany, Russia, Nepal, Switzerland, India, Poland, Portugal and Japan.

By 16 June that number grew to 197 cases with the most in the United States (83) and Britain (36), and new countries joining the list including Turkey,

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement to Reuters they’re tracking the variant as with other "variants of concern".

"For the moment, this variant does not seem to be common, currently accounting for only a small fraction of the Delta sequences ... Delta and other circulating Variants of Concern remain a higher public health risk as they have demonstrated increases in transmission," the statement said.

Comments / 1

The Independent

The Independent

174K+
Followers
89K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shahid Jameel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#India Today#Mutation#Cdc#White House#Indian#Delta Plus#Public Health England#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Poland
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
SocietyArkansas Online

Risks seen for India's virus-orphaned children

PATTAPUR, India -- More than 3,000 Indian children have been orphaned during the pandemic, according to state governments. They are a heart-rending testament to the devastation brought on families as the coronavirus has erased hundreds of thousands of lives across the country. Even with all that has been lost, the...
WorldBirmingham Star

Sri Lanka receives 2nd batch of Pfizer vaccines

COLOMBO, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's Health Ministry on Monday received 26,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines, the second batch of this vaccine that arrived in the country this month. The vaccines were carried by a Qatar Airways flight from the United States and arrived at the Bandaranaike International...
Public Healthrock947.com

Russia’s RDIF, India’s SII to make Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Serum Institute of India (SII) unveiled plans on Tuesday to start producing Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in India from September to help meet New Delhi’s own needs in the first instance. RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, which promotes the...
Worldkfgo.com

Moldova gets 500,000 doses of J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine from U.S. – State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has sent 500,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine to Moldova as part of Washington’s coronavirus diplomacy to send surplus shots overseas to help fight the global pandemic, the U.S. Department of State said on Tuesday. “I’m pleased to announce the donation of...
HealthBirmingham Star

Japan to Send Millions More Vaccine Doses to Taiwan, Asian Neighbors

TOKYO - Japan will make additional donations of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan and other Asian neighbors this week, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday. Japan will ship 1 million doses each to Indonesia, Taiwan and Vietnam on Thursday as part of bilateral deals with those governments, Motegi told...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Delta COVID strain is now the dominant variant in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. - Governor Phil Murphy held another COVID briefing today at 1 pm about where the state stands with vaccinations. He confirmed that the delta variant is not the most dominant strain in the state. Assistant Commissioner of the Division of Epidemiology Dr. Tina says that, while the original...
IndiaBBC

The myth of India's population explosion

Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, has unveiled a controversial bill for curbing population growth. It proposes denying government jobs, promotions, subsidies and the right to contest local elections to anyone who has more than two children. UP, which is home to over 220 million people, has long been a...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

How a 34-year-old Australian got FOUR Covid jabs making him fully vaccinated with Pfizer AND AstraZeneca as he boasts of 'antibody maxxing' – and explains the way he beat the queues

A young Sydneysider has boldly got himself fully vaccinated against Covid with two different jabs, despite being just 34 and not working in any essential sector. Tom Lees insists he's not jumped the queue for his jabs and merely lined up to wait his turn at vaccine hubs to complete what he's calling his 'antibody maxxing'.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

People ‘expected’ to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces after 19 July under new guidance, vaccines minister says

New guidance will be issued by the government telling the public they are “expected” to wear face coverings in indoor enclosed places, the vaccines minister has said.Nadhim Zahawi also said he was “confident” the government would ease almost all legal restrictions on 19 July — despite surging cases of the virus and concerns expressed by scientists.Speaking on Sky News, he said: “It’s important we remain cautious and careful. The guidelines that we’ll set out tomorrow will demonstrate that, including guidelines that people are expected to wear a mask in indoor enclosed spaces, and of course remain vigilant.”While the guidance...
Posted by
The Independent

Kashmir man who has been dead for sixty years ‘receives both doses’ of Covid vaccine

A man in Kashmir recently discovered that his grandfather, who died six decades ago, received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.Mudasir Siddiq, 33, of India’s Srinagar city said he found the profile of his late grandfather, Ali Mohammad Bhat, on the CoWIN platform used by the Indian government for vaccine registrations for Covid-19 vaccination, according to The Wire. The CoWIN website showed him as having received both doses of vaccine.“I tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago so I registered to receive my first dose only recently. I also persuaded the rest of my family members to get their shots....

Comments / 1

Community Policy