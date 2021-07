After coming just two wins away from the team’s first NBA Finals appearance, the Hawks young nucleus led by Trae Young seems poised to make a few more runs at a title. The most difficult part about consistently getting to June in the NBA is roster turnover. With so many rookie deals on the books, there will come a time where Tony Ressler — the Hawks’ majority owner — will have to break the bank a bit to keep this team together. Good news, though, he knows that.