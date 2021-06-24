Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Suns point guard Chris Paul cleared to play in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Clippers

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjS7n_0aeMYzK600
(Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

(LOS ANGELES) Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has been cleared to play in Game 3 of the Western Conference against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Paul entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols last week after the Suns finished off a sweep against the Denver Nuggets.

In the absence of Paul's veteran leadership, the Suns took care of business and held home-court advantage behind a Game 1 40-point triple-double from Devin Booker and a game-winning dunk from Deandre Ayton in Game 2.

Backup point guard Cam Payne also posted a career-high 29 points in Game 2.

Prior to entering the health and safety protocols, Paul averaged 25.5 points on 63.7% shooting against the Nuggets. He did so while dishing 41 assists and turning the ball over only five times.

Paul returns to Los Angeles to compete against his former team.

Comments / 0

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Denver Nuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley suspended for shoving Chris Paul during Western Conference Finals

The 32-year-old didn't make much of an impact in this year's playoffs aside from being a pest. Beverley averaged 4.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 35.1% from deep. The 2021 playoffs marked the lowest-scoring postseason campaign for the veteran as the Clippers failed to reach their goal of making the NBA Finals once again.
NBAThe Guardian

Chris Paul’s 41 lift Phoenix Suns past LA Clippers into first NBA finals since 1993

Tears welled in Chris Paul’s eyes. A message in black ink on his shoes said it all: Can’t give up now. Not when, after 16 years, he will finally play for an NBA title. Paul led the Phoenix Suns into their first NBA finals in 28 years, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 on Wednesday night to close out the Western Conference finals in six games.
NBAchatsports.com

Chris Paul breaks down Suns’ missed opportunity to win Western Conference title

Phoenix Suns starting point guard Chris Paul was on the verge of his first career NBA Finals appearance on Monday night. But that accomplishment will have to wait. The Los Angeles Clippers spoiled Paul and the Suns’ hopes to advance to the championship round in a 116-102 victory in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. In 36 minutes, Paul finished with a series-best 22 points on 8-of-19 shooting along with eight assists and three rebounds, though he missed all six of his 3-point attempts.
NBAPosted by
UPI News

Chris Paul, Suns beat Bucks in Game 1 of NBA Finals

July 6 (UPI) -- Appearing in the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years, the Phoenix Suns cruised to a 118-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the championship series Tuesday at Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona. Suns guard Chris Paul recorded 32 points and...
NBACBS Sports

Suns vs. Clippers score, takeaways: Chris Paul leads Phoenix to NBA Finals berth with Game 6 win over L.A.

The Phoenix Suns are heading to the NBA Finals after their 130-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Following what was an extremely chippy Game 6 at Staples Center, which included Patrick Beverley being ejected after shoving Chris Paul in the back after a stoppage in play during the fourth quarter, the Suns are Western Conference champions. Paul was masterful for Phoenix in the win as he finished the game with 41 points to go along with eight assists, four rebounds and three steals. On the other side, Paul George finished with 21 points for the Clippers but it was Marcus Morris Sr. who led Los Angeles in scoring with 26 points in the loss. Obviously, their efforts were not enough to keep the Clippers' playoff hopes alive.
NBANBA

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley suspended 1 game for pushing Chris Paul

NEW YORK – LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended one game without pay for an unsportsmanlike act for forcefully pushing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul from behind and knocking him to the court during a stoppage in play, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy