Suns point guard Chris Paul cleared to play in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Clippers

(Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

(LOS ANGELES) Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has been cleared to play in Game 3 of the Western Conference against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Paul entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols last week after the Suns finished off a sweep against the Denver Nuggets.

In the absence of Paul's veteran leadership, the Suns took care of business and held home-court advantage behind a Game 1 40-point triple-double from Devin Booker and a game-winning dunk from Deandre Ayton in Game 2.

Backup point guard Cam Payne also posted a career-high 29 points in Game 2.

Prior to entering the health and safety protocols, Paul averaged 25.5 points on 63.7% shooting against the Nuggets. He did so while dishing 41 assists and turning the ball over only five times.

Paul returns to Los Angeles to compete against his former team.