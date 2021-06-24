Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Conning: Despite the pandemic’s challenges and associated uncertainties, the MGA channel continued to thrive in 2020

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 19 days ago

General Agent ("MGA") and program market continued its upward trajectory in 2020, with premium growth outpacing the overall property-casualty market. "The Covid-19-related economic, health, and employment challenges that emerged in 2020 were tough on those MGAs and program administrators that focused on the most affected sectors of the economy," said.

insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
433
Followers
7K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mga#Insurance Industry#Pandemics#Insurance Plans#Challenge#Mga#M A#Lrb 888 Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Economy
Related
Agricultureagnetwest.com

Almond Shipments Staying Strong Despite Pandemic Challenges

Despite the lingering challenges presented by COVID, it appears that overall almond shipments remain strong. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen said it has been a bit of a mixed message for the almond industry over the past 18 months. Prices have been less than ideal for producers, as almond volume has remained abundant. However, Jacobsen noted that all-in-all, there is an optimistic outlook for almonds with demand keeping shipments moving at a good pace.
Economyfreightwaves.com

ISM: US manufacturing continues to hum despite supply chain challenges

U.S. factory activity continued its robust expansion in June even as companies and suppliers struggled to meet increasing levels of demand amid constraints for raw materials, labor and supply chain services, according to the Institute for Supply Management. Manufacturing has grown for 13 consecutive months, spurred by consumer spending on...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Fintech blockchain Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with Abra, Bitfury, IBM, Microsoft

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Fintech blockchain Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Fintech blockchain Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Fintech blockchain market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Fintech blockchain Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants AIG, Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Personal Accident and Health Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Special Event Insurance Market is Booming with Unstoppable Rate | Allianz, Allen Financial Insurance, Axa

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Special Event Insurance Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Special Event Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MarketsZacks.com

3 Invesco Mutual Funds That You Must Consider for Handsome Gains

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1.525 trillion preliminary assets under management as of Jun 30, 2021. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services throughout its offices in 25 countries. This renowned global investment management company offers financial...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Dan Kemp to replace Needham as Morningstar IM Group's global CIO

Dan Kemp has been promoted to global CIO of Morningstar's Investment Management group, following Daniel Needham's change in role to become the group's president. Kemp, who joined Morningstar Investment Management Europe in 2014 as co-head of investment consulting and portfolio management EMEA, will retain his current responsibilities as CIO, EMEA while the firm recruits a replacement.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Top Manufacturers: Upland Software, Inc. (US), Planview, Inc. (US), Planisware S.A.S. (US) etc.

﻿A detailed summary of the APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market assessing dynamic factors, growth determinants as well as information on segment classification have been recorded in this versatile report. Besides information on segment classification, the document reflects a thorough understanding on competitor positioning, global, local and regional developments, financial outlook, regulatory compliance as well as supply-chain offerings.
Marketsinvesting.com

Why Should You Hold Lincoln National (LNC) in Your Portfolio?

Lincoln National Corp. LNC is poised for growth amid favorable conditions. The COVID-19 highlighted the importance of getting a life insurance coverage and the improving employment scenario bodes well for the company’s Group insurance business. At present, the pandemic headwinds seem to recede and vaccines are more widely rolled out....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,844 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 0.8% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $30,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Technologymodernreaders.com

Financial Survey: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) & Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends. Earnings and Valuation. This table compares SoFi Technologies...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

A pandemic landscape of optimism and uncertainty

Throughout the pandemic, we have been checking in with Dr. Howard Forman, a public authority on COVID-19 and healthcare policy, to get his take on the fight against the virus. Nationally, infection rates are close to their low point and many Americans are resuming their usual activities, but the more transmissible Delta variant is spreading and vaccinations are still low in some areas. We asked Dr. Forman where things stand now.
EconomyBusiness Wire

AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Following Announcement of State Auto Insurance Companies Acquisition

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings of Liberty Mutual Insurance Companies, Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. (Liberty Mutual) and Liberty Mutual Group, Inc. remain unchanged following the July 12, 2021, announcement that Liberty Mutual has reached a definitive agreement to acquire State Auto Insurance Companies. Under...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Digital Asset Management Software Market is Booming with Unstoppable Rate | Adobe Systems, Oraclerporation, IBMrporation,gnizant Technology Solutions

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Digital Asset Management Software Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Trafficphiladelphiaherald.com

Taxi Insurance Market is Going to Boom with Acorn Insurance, Swinton Insurance, AXA

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Taxi Insurance Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Taxi Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Phone-based Authentication Solutions Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Broadcom, Gemalto, Shearwater Group, Symantec, VASCO Data Security International etc.

﻿A detailed summary of the Phone-based Authentication Solutions market assessing dynamic factors, growth determinants as well as information on segment classification have been recorded in this versatile report. Besides information on segment classification, the document reflects a thorough understanding on competitor positioning, global, local and regional developments, financial outlook, regulatory compliance as well as supply-chain offerings.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “. Separately, UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note...

Comments / 0

Community Policy