Cole County, MO

Appeal filed in Missouri Medicaid expansion lawsuit

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 18 days ago
Three Missourians who filed suit against the state regarding funding for Medicaid expansion have appealed a Cole County judge's ruling in the case.

Judge Jon Beetem ruled on Wednesday that Gov. Mike Parson's decision to not implement the program was lawful.

The lawsuit was filed after Parson announced in May that he would drop the voter-approved plans to expand Medicaid.

Missouri lawmakers passed the state's budget with out including funding for the expansion, and Parson cited that in his decision to drop it.

Last August, voters signed off on passing Medicaid expansion.

The appeal was filed on the same day Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled in favor of the state.

