It's National Lightning Safety Awareness Week - here's how you can stay safe when storms move in

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Lightning is extremely dangerous in a storm because it can happen anywhere. To stay safe during storms you need to know what options you have. Twenty-five million lightning strikes occur on average each year in the United States. Many people are injured from indirect strikes. But only 10 percent of all lightning injuries result in death. The last fatality in Indiana occurred last year in 2020 when a construction worker was on the roof of a house.