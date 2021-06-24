Nanuwa named as Chief Marketing Officer

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) recently announced that David Post, CEO, Kibo, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity helped catapult us from the now to next and beyond. Post was selected as one of the 38 finalists by a panel of independent judges.