Nanuwa named as Chief Marketing Officer

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today the appointment of. as Chief Marketing Officer. In this executive position, Nanuwa will lead the company's marketing programs, brand recognition, public relations activity, and corporate communications in support of the company's strategic plan. Nanuwa will join the EPIC senior leadership team and report to CEO.

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

