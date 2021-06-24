Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Man arrested for trying to attack woman at red light in downtown Fort Myers

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
 18 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after a downtown Fort Myers road rage incident.

The Fort Myers Police Department confirmed Kyle Barret was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail. He’s accused of trying to attack a woman at a red light.

Police were called on June 21 after a man tried to open a car’s passenger door before getting on top of the hood and banging on the windshield. FMPD said its Real Time Crime Center Intelligence Unit found the suspect’s vehicle behind the victim’s vehicle.

The Intel Unit backtracked and traced the vehicle and its occupants that parked in downtown Fort Myers prior to the road rage incident, Officers said.

After the incident, Fort Myers police said they received multiple tips through SWFL Crime Stoppers that provided leads in identifying the suspect. Detectives were able to establish probable cause to arrest Barret.

Comments / 4

