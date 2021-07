The Rhode Island Foundation is looking for diverse leaders to participate in its Equity Leadership Initiative. The program aims to “cultivate, mentor and seek access for individuals who identify as Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous, Asian and multiracial from across sectors to build a pipeline of leaders of color in positions of influence in Rhode Island.” Up to twenty applicants will be selected to participate in a cohort for the twelve-month leadership development effort. There are two online information sessions to learn more about the program; one is today, June 29 from 5 to 6 p.m. (register here), and another info session takes place on Thursday, July 1 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Applications for the program are due on July 12 and leaders will be notified of acceptance by the week of August 9, 2021.