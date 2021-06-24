Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Cicadas quieting down after weeks of deafening calls

By Eileen McClory, , Dayton Daily News
Dayton Daily News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s finally getting to the end of cicada season. One month, once every 17 years, Brood X comes out of the ground to molt, mate and lay their eggs in trees before dying. Most experts said the cicadas will be gone by the beginning of July, which is next week, after they emerged in May.

www.daytondailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Periodical Cicadas#Cicada#Insects#Compost#Ohio State University#Brood X#Wright State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Sunbury, PADaily Item

The true picture of cicadas

In the past several weeks, there have been several articles in The Daily Item stating that the 1-year cicada cause very little damage to trees and fruit orchards, that they are a wonder of nature to be enjoyed and insecticide spray should not be used to control them. One individual suggested he would set in his lawn chair and relax and enjoy the humming sound coming from them. Another individual touted the benefits of cicada nymphs when they created tunnels in the ground for water and air circulation. Obviously, these individuals have not observed the damage a severe infestation of cicada can inflict on woodlands, gardens and fruit orchards. It’s easy to be cavalier about the adverse effects of the cicada infestation when there are no personal consequences from their emergence.
Animalsmarioncoherald.com

The Noisy Cicada

Starting in June and carrying on into July every year, we all get to listen to what’s usually and erroneously referred to as the 17-year cicada. Actually, there are seven periodical cicadas. To the east and north, there are three 17-year and four 13-year cicadas, leaving us in the NETSEO area with any of the other 150 species.
Urbana, ILriverbender.com

Cicada Killer Wasps In Search Of Cicadas, Not Humans

URBANA — The annual cicadas have begun to sing their song, and along with them comes the emergence of their natural predator, the cicada killer wasp. Despite their large size, these pollinating giants are not as threatening as they first seem. Annual cicadas, also known as "dog day" cicadas, emerge...
Cecil County, MDCecil Daily

Cicadas are gone, but damage remains

ELKTON — Just in time for Fourth of July fireworks, the BroodX (or 17-year) cicadas finished their noisy invasion and died. But not before all the cicada song and mating left its mark on trees all over Cecil County. In areas where the male cicadas were loudest, and the populations...
Charlotte, NCWFAE.org

The Summer Of The Brood X Cicadas

Brood X cicadas emerge every 17 years. This is one of those years. In some parts of the country, swarms of cicadas are completely covering cars, delaying flights and even showing up on weather radars. But what exactly are cicadas? Are the loud insects a danger or annoyance? These swarms...
AnimalsPosted by
Fox News

Deer comes running out of woods to protect newborn baby

A momma deer came charging out of the woods after hearing a newborn baby crying, a video posted on TikTok shows. Hanna Burton and her son, Charlie, were outside of their home on the deck in their backyard in Ohio when the deer sighting occurred as the 5-week-old baby began to cry.
Ohio StateDayton Daily News

Mystery illness: Ohio warns poultry farmers after songbird deaths

No evidence sickness has spread to domestic poultry flocks. The state is urging poultry farmers to protect their flocks from a mysterious illness that has sickened and killed songbirds in five area Ohio counties and other states. While there’s no evidence that the unknown disease has spread to Ohio’s poultry...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Community Gem: Marina Stokes starts candle line to remind women to take care of themselves

DAYTON — Marina Stokes’s efforts to bring mental health awareness to people, especially women, in the Dayton community helped saved her little sister’s life. Stokes, who is an engineer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, adopted Anessa Lovett last October in an emergency adoption. Stokes said Lovett was going down a similar path she did. Stokes suffered from child abuse and developed mental health issues, which took a long time for her to deal with.
Animalskanecountyconnects.com

Cicada Killer Wasps in Search of Cicadas, Not Humans

The annual cicadas have begun to sing their song, and along with them comes the emergence of their natural predator, the cicada killer wasp. Despite their large size, these pollinating giants are not as threatening as they first seem. Annual cicadas, also known as “dog day” cicadas, emerge in July...

Comments / 0

Community Policy