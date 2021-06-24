Cicadas quieting down after weeks of deafening calls

In the past several weeks, there have been several articles in The Daily Item stating that the 1-year cicada cause very little damage to trees and fruit orchards, that they are a wonder of nature to be enjoyed and insecticide spray should not be used to control them. One individual suggested he would set in his lawn chair and relax and enjoy the humming sound coming from them. Another individual touted the benefits of cicada nymphs when they created tunnels in the ground for water and air circulation. Obviously, these individuals have not observed the damage a severe infestation of cicada can inflict on woodlands, gardens and fruit orchards. It’s easy to be cavalier about the adverse effects of the cicada infestation when there are no personal consequences from their emergence.