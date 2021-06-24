Cancel
'Lovecraft Country' Star Jurnee Smollett on Fighting Monsters During the Real-Life Horror of Jim Crow America

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost a year after “Lovecraft Country” first premiered on HBO, series star Jurnee Smollett still isn’t sure if a second season may be coming. “I will accept and surrender to whatever destiny is in store for these characters. If COVID has taught me [anything], it’s taught me that you cannot get attached to certain plans,” she tells Variety on the latest episode of the “Awards Circuit” podcast.

