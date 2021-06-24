Pint’s Partio in Bettendorf is Prime for Sunday Funday
I've got an acoustic trio I play in called Folk n' Stages and we'll be playing a Sunday Funday gig at Pint's in Bettendorf on their Partio. We took some time off, of course, during the global pandemic and I'll be honest...it was real tough getting back into fighting shape. My childhood buddy, Jeremy Folk, my cousin Bob Stage and I got together 5 years ago and firing the Folk n' Stages machine back up was a real slog of a process.97x.com
