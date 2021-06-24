Pint’s Partio in Bettendorf is Prime for Sunday Funday

Funko is back with their seventh virtual convention as they reveal their brand new FunKon 2021 virtual event. Unlike past events, this one will have its very own physical counterpart at the Funko Hollywood headquarters. FunKon 2021 will take place between August 4 – 6 and will be a day filled with giveaways, lifestream, guests, and the first-ever fully virtual Fundays event. To help kick off the big news, we are finally getting a first look at some of the upcoming convention exclusives as well as how they will be able to be obtained. Just like previous virtual cons, Funko is implementing another lottery system that will allow Funatics to win one of two spots to snag up all of the FunKon exclusives off the FunkoShop. To be entered into this year's lottery, fans need to have a Funko Fan Club account by May 31, 2021, with emails getting sent to the fan's account to officially sign up between July 19 – 23.